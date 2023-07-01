Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 80911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Golden Tag Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Golden Tag Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Tag Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Tag Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.