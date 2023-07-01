Synairgen (LON:SNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.99 ($0.10), with a volume of 858127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

Synairgen Stock Up 16.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.14. The firm has a market cap of £17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of -2.21.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

