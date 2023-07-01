AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.62

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.62 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.74 ($0.16), with a volume of 3543875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.48) target price on shares of AFC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
AFC Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £94.21 million, a PE ratio of -632.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
AFC Energy Company Profile
AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.
