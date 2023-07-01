OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.00

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 59898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.72).

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.04 million, a P/E ratio of 865.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.92.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

