ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.00

Shares of ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 283745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

ProCook Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.77 million and a P/E ratio of -418.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.51.

Get ProCook Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ProCook Group

In other news, insider Daniel O?Neill bought 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £137,700 ($175,079.47). 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProCook Group Company Profile

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.