Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 628116050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Echo Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.70.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

