AT&T Inc. (T) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

T stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in AT&T by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AT&T by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.