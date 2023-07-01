Mr Price Group Limited (MRPLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on July 27th

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1705 per share on Thursday, July 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPLY opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. Mr Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Mr Price Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

