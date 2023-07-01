Ingenta plc (ING) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on August 14th

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ingenta Stock Performance
Ingenta stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.35) on Friday. Ingenta has a 12-month low of GBX 85.01 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.95 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 0.33.
About Ingenta
