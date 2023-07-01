Ingenta plc (ING) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on August 14th

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ingenta Stock Performance

Ingenta stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.35) on Friday. Ingenta has a 12-month low of GBX 85.01 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.95 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 0.33.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

