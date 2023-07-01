HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 26th

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HONE opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HONE. StockNews.com began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Activity at HarborOne Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Michael James Sullivan purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at $600,177.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO Joseph F. Casey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,899.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael James Sullivan acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,177.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,262 shares of company stock valued at $186,403. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,316.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

See Also

