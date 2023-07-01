First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,192,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,973,000 after acquiring an additional 257,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 730,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 510,574 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

