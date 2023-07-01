Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 40,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $703,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 440,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $706,400.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 323,450 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $4,916,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $42,056.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

