BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 31st

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BankUnited has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BankUnited has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.18.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

