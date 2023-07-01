Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Luxfer Trading Down 1.9 %

Luxfer stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.96. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 333,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 192,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

