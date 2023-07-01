BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $6.30 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

