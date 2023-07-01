AZZ Inc. (AZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 26th

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AZZ stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AZZ by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in AZZ by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

