Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 574.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

