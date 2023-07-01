Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Steve Dubin Buys 5,000 Shares

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) Director Steve Dubin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Adicet Bio Trading Up 5.2 %
ACET stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 140,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
