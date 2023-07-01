BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $7.08.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

