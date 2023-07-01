Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $371.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,130,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 98.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bar Harbor Bankshares
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.