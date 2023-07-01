Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $371.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBFree Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,130,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 98.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

