Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the May 31st total of 450,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Tyro Payments Stock Performance
TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Friday. Tyro Payments has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.
About Tyro Payments
