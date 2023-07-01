Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 317.7% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

VTWG opened at $176.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $146.70 and a 1 year high of $180.96. The company has a market capitalization of $737.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

