Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,083,720.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $1,083,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,320,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,601,044.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $906,675.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50.

On Monday, April 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $955,102.50.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $135.82 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $137.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

