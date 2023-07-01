Barclays Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $203.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Shares of SNOW opened at $175.99 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.32.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

