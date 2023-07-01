HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) CEO Sells $1,177,630.56 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HQY opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -631.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

