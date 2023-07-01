Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $135.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.