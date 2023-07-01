Financial Survey: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) and Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Melexis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Melexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -32.82% -48.44% -20.26% Melexis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Melexis 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pixelworks and Melexis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pixelworks currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 108.09%. Melexis has a consensus target price of $82.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Melexis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and Melexis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $70.15 million 1.37 -$16.03 million ($0.38) -4.55 Melexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Melexis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixelworks.

Summary

Pixelworks beats Melexis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

(Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Melexis

(Free Report)

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs. It also offers embedded motor driver, fan and pump, LED, and pre driver ICs; and LIN transceiver, CAN transceiver, RFID Transceiver NFC Sensor tag ICs. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ieper, Belgium. Melexis NV is a subsidiary of Xtrion N.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.