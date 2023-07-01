Insider Selling: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,210.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CMC stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

