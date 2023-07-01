Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) vs. Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Head-To-Head Review

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Free Report) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Primary Health Properties and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A Ventas -1.64% -0.66% -0.28%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ventas $4.13 billion 4.58 -$47.45 million ($0.18) -262.65

This table compares Primary Health Properties and Ventas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Primary Health Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ventas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Primary Health Properties and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primary Health Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ventas 0 2 6 1 2.89

Primary Health Properties currently has a consensus target price of C$140.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,347.76%. Ventas has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.10%. Given Primary Health Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primary Health Properties is more favorable than Ventas.

Summary

Ventas beats Primary Health Properties on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieve this by investing in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies. The Group's portfolio comprises over 480 primary healthcare facilities, both completed and committed, the majority of which are GP surgeries, with other properties let to NHS organisations, pharmacies and dentists.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

