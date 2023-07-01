Reviewing Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) & Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advent Technologies and Electra Battery Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,788.70%. Electra Battery Materials has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 441.24%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Electra Battery Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $7.56 million 4.07 -$74.34 million ($1.59) -0.37 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.30) -3.23

This table compares Advent Technologies and Electra Battery Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Electra Battery Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advent Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Advent Technologies has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies -1,087.97% -54.61% -43.26% Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40%

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Advent Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

(Free Report)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, including membrane electrode assemblies, bipolar plates, and reformers, as well as provides fuel-cell stack assembly and testing services. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.