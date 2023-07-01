Financial Analysis: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) versus Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupang and Boxed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $21.27 billion 1.46 -$92.04 million $0.12 145.00 Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coupang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Coupang has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coupang and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 1 2 6 0 2.56 Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coupang currently has a consensus target price of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.29%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Boxed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Coupang shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang 0.98% 9.03% 2.33% Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75%

Summary

Coupang beats Boxed on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company also offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and China. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

