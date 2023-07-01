Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells $3,129,292.56 in Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 130,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $3,129,292.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,302,233 shares in the company, valued at $392,394,748.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Doherty Philip O’ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,897,146 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $45,569,446.92.

On Monday, June 5th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

