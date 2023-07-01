Armistice Capital, Llc Sells 2,746,138 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $1,675,144.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AVTX opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.52). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.36% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 450,334 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

