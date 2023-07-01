Head-To-Head Analysis: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) vs. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 39.08% 52.26% 17.72% Pioneer Natural Resources 31.15% 30.71% 19.31%

Dividends

Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Comstock Resources pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Comstock Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 1 9 2 0 2.08 Pioneer Natural Resources 2 5 15 1 2.65

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus target price of $13.39, indicating a potential upside of 15.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $258.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.75%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.89 $1.14 billion $5.00 2.32 Pioneer Natural Resources $24.29 billion 1.99 $7.85 billion $28.21 7.35

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Comstock Resources on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

