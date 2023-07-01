Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Critical Contrast

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 31.92% 11.01% 6.06% CoreCivic 6.25% 4.51% 1.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mid-America Apartment Communities and CoreCivic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 3 5 7 0 2.27 CoreCivic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $168.57, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. CoreCivic has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.58%. Given CoreCivic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and CoreCivic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.02 billion 8.77 $637.44 million $5.70 26.64 CoreCivic $1.85 billion 0.58 $122.32 million $0.99 9.51

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than CoreCivic. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats CoreCivic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of September 30, 2022, MAA had ownership interest in 101,769 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated 44 correctional and detention facilities, 23 residential reentry centers, and 8 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

