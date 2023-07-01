TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Insider Activity at TriCo Bancshares

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $10,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,820,000 after purchasing an additional 176,611 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $7,030,099,000,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $6,730,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

