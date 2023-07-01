Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

