Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

VBLT stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.68. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 96.11% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.