Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.58 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

