Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Insider Activity

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.