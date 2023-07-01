Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

Mplx stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. Mplx has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mplx by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.