Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Flowserve by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 55.8% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

