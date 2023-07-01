Morgan Stanley Upgrades FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) to “Overweight”

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s previous close.
FREYR Battery Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $16.94.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery
About FREYR Battery
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FREYR Battery
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.