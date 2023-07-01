JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $146.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $154.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.50.

NYSE:NKE opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.18. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of NIKE by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 19,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,548,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

