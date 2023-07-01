Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

PB opened at $56.46 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,970,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,608,000 after acquiring an additional 678,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,753,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,976,000 after purchasing an additional 56,920 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,382,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

