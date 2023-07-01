McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $450.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $427.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.51. McKesson has a twelve month low of $315.78 and a twelve month high of $429.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $12,581,657. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
