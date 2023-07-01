McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $450.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $427.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.51. McKesson has a twelve month low of $315.78 and a twelve month high of $429.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $12,581,657. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

