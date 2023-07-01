CL King Increases Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $193.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CL King from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CL King’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s current price.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $159.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -798.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after acquiring an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

