Truist Financial Trims Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Target Price to $14.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Macerich stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Macerich by 92.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

