KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.14.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

