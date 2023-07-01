Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE HL opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,887,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,920,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

